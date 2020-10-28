Weather related announcements for Wednesday, October 28

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, October 28, 2020.
Lubbock ISD, Lubbock Cooper ISD, and Frenship ISD announced late start times for Wednesday. All three will reconsider if travel conditions deteriorate overnight.
Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 (but with coronavirus we have limited staff in the newsroom). Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.
Please specify the full name of your school, church, business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.
This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.
There is also an alternate view of the closing or delays HERE.
- Apache Tree Grant Pictures: postponed until Monday
- Anton ISD (2056): 2 Hour Delay; No Buses
- Betty M. Condra School for Education Innovation (3688): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Bright Horizons Preschool (3800): Begins at 10:30 AM
- Christ the King Schools (3904): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Calvary Weekday Ministries (3692): 11:00 AM Start
- Children’s Orchard (1152): Begins at 9:00 AM
- Cradles to Crayons (2280): 8:00 am start
- Creative Learning Center (1100): Begins at 9:00 AM
- Community Health Center of Lubbock Clinics (2408): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Cotton Center ISD (1116): 2 Hour Delay; Buses Pavement Only
- Crosbyton CISD (1204): Begins at 10:00 AM
- DBS Kids (3812): 8:00 am start
- Denver City ISD (1080): Begins at 10:00 AM
- First Christian Child Development Center (2892): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Frenship ISD (1004): 2 Hour Delay
- High Point Village (3884): 2 Hour Delay
- Idalou ISD (1012): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Kids are Cool (1076): Begins at 9:00 AM
- Kidz Kare Inc (3252): Begins at 9:00 AM
- Kingdom Prep Academy (2304): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Lakeridge UMC Pre-School & Kindergarten (2340): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Learning Tree Children’s Academy (3768): Begins at 9:00 AM
- Little Angels Feet Daycare (3404): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Little Wings School (2264): Begins at 10:00 AM
- LittleRidge at LakeRidge UMC (3928): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Levelland ISD (1048): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only
- Lubbock County Courthouse (2592): open 10:00 am, all early voting on normal schedule
- Lubbock Cooper ISD (1020): 2 Hour Delay; Buses 2 Hours Late
- Lubbock ISD (1000): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Lubbock Autism Academy (3864): 10 am start, staff at 9:45
- Lubbock Christian School (2120): 2 Hour Delay
- Lubbock Christian University (1136): Classes start at noon, staff and faculty at 11:30 am
- Meadow ISD (2032): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only
- Motley ISD (2204): Begins at 10:00 AM
- New Deal ISD (1044): 2 Hour Delay; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only
- Petersburg ISD (1060): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Plains ISD (2036): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Rise Academy (2308): Closed
- Roosevelt ISD (1024): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late
- Shallowater ISD (1008): Begins at 10:00 AM; Buses 2 Hours Late, Pavement Only
- Shelby and Friends Daycare (2900): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Snyder ISD (2196): classes canceled, students work virtually
- Southcrest Christian School (2156): 10:00 AM Start; Staff 9:30 AM
- South Plains College (2232): 11:00 AM Start
- Springlake-Earth ISD (1200): Begins at 10:00 AM
- St. Luke’s Parent Day Out (2324): Begins at 10:00 AM
- St. Luke’s Pre-School & Kindergarten (2344): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Stepping Stones (1148): Begins at 9:00 AM
- Sundown ISD (2172): Begins at 10:00 AM; No Buses
- Teachers Touch Daycare (2928): Begins at 9:00 AM
- Texas Tech University (1068): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Texas Tech Univ. Health Sciences Center (2404): 10 am start for classes and Texas Tech Physicians
- Treehouse Children’s Academy (3760): 9:00 am start for Indiana, Frankford, 13th, & 82nd locations
- Trinity Christian School (2176): 2 Hour Delay
- Wayland Baptist University, Lubbock (1416): Begins at 10:00 AM
- Wayland Baptist University, Plainview (1420): Classes start 10:00 am, students check Blackboard
- Wee Care (2356): Begins at 9:00 AM
- Wilson ISD (2192): 2 Hour Delay; Buses Pavement Only