Weather related announcements for Wednesday, October 28

LUBBOCK, Texas — The following are weather related announcements we have received for Wednesday, October 28, 2020.

Lubbock ISD, Lubbock Cooper ISD, and Frenship ISD announced late start times for Wednesday. All three will reconsider if travel conditions deteriorate overnight.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 (but with coronavirus we have limited staff in the newsroom). Or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK.

There is also an alternate view of the closing or delays HERE.