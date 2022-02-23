LUBBOCK, Texas — Below are weather closure/delay announcements we have received for Wednesday, February 23, 2022.

Announcements can be called in at 806-748-2288 or, they can be emailed to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.

Please specify the full name of your school, church, major business or organization and in which city, town or community it is located.

This list is shared with both KAMC and KLBK. There is also another view of the closing or delays HERE.

Schools:

Floydada CISD – Starts at 10:00 a.m. with busses running two hours late.

Jayton ISD – Classes Cancelled

Motley County ISD – Classes canceled

Slaton ISD – Two hour delay

Snyder ISD – Classes canceled

Spur ISD – Starts at 10:30 a.m. with busses running two hours late.

Colleges/Universities:

No updates at this time.

Daycares, Preschools and Kindergartens:

No updates at this time.

Government:

No updates at this time.

Other: