LUBBOCK, Texas– A weekend crash involving a pedestrian turned fatal, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

Tytianna Weatherspoon, 17, was struck by a vehicle in the 3300 block of Marsha Sharp Freeway early Saturday morning. She was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries where she later died, according to LPD.

In a press release Sunday, LPD said it was investigating the crash and attempting to the locate the driver. LPD said the driver was headed westbound on Marsha Sharp Freeway when Weatherspoon was struck. LPD confirmed the crash was a hit and run.