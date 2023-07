LUBBOCK, Texas– A Lubbock woman was seriously hurt following a dog attack on Saturday morning, according to the Lubbock Police Department.

LPD said it assisted the Lubbock Animal Shelter in an attack in the 4800 block of 16th Street just before 8:30 a.m. Officers found Maria Montes, 60, with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

LPD said no charges had been filed and the investigation was ongoing.