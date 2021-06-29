Weekend storms leave parts of Lamesa without power

LAMESA, Texas — Storms that came through Saturday caused severe damage around Lamesa and surrounding areas.

Haley Hammock lives a few minutes north of town and said the strong winds left broken tree branches in the side of her car.

“When it came to this tree it hit the side of my car and flew,” Hammock said. “And then our side gate, outside fence came off, the kids’ trampoline picked up and took everything with it.”

Hammock was home with her family on Saturday when the storms came through. Ten minutes after bringing her kids inside, Hammock said she looked outside where her kids had been jumping on their trampoline, only to find an empty backyard.

The trampoline was carried several houses over to rest in Melissa Rodriquez’s backyard tangled in electrical wires.

“It ripped over to that side. But they said there were winds up to 88 miles per hour,” Rodriquez said.



Rodriquez was traveling back into town Saturday with her family when the weather made a turn for the worst. They struggled to get home through the hail and thunder showers.

The storms caused a lot of property damage. Cristy Medina said her car was totaled. One of her back car windows was completely shattered, and her car was drenched on the inside causing electrical issues.

“These windows cracked. If you touch it, it’ll probably shatter,” Medina said. “And this window is shattered. I pretty much have water sitting in my car.”

While a lot of people deal with a ton of property damage, more have gone days without power, including North Ridge Retirement Center.

The Retirement Center’s Director, Marissa Sorolo, said the center lost power Saturday afternoon. Fortunately, they received local donations from the community. The residents were without lights, and their food wasted.

“We’ve been without power since Saturday,” Sorolo said. “So we are here for the elderly and the disabled. And here at the center, we’re fine. Just trying to feed everyone without electricity.”