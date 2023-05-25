DIMMITT, Texas — On April 10, a deadly fire rolled through a barn in Dimmitt. The city lies within Castro County which is the second-highest milk-producing county in the state.

The Texas Association of Dairymen’s February data shows the county had 59,361 cows before the tragic blaze, which made up about 9.5% of the estimated 625,000 dairy cows in Texas.

“This is a one-time freak accident,” said Sid Miller, Texas Agriculture Commissioner. “Nothing like this has ever happened before. I doubt very seriously that it will ever happen again.”

Last month’s fiery explosion at South Fork Dairy injured one woman and wiped out nearly 90% of the farm’s cattle.

A State Fire Marshal report determined the fire was an accident caused by an engine fire inside a manure vacuum truck that was cleaning a part of the 2 million-square-foot barn, according to a report from the Associated Press (AP).

“The driver couldn’t get it out of the barn,” Miller said. “He was actually in the barn and used two full fire extinguishers trying to get it out, but it got so hot, and there was other flammable material in the barn – hydraulic fluid, fuel – and finally, it caught fire and that’s what caused the great catastrophe of losing almost 18,000 cows and a really nice barn.”

Miller said around 2,000 cattle survived because they were outside of the barn when it burst into flames.

“Cows don’t save milk,” Miller said. “You’ve got to keep milking them, so they transferred those to a nearby dairy. The ones that were left there, they’re doing fine.”

Miller said the cattle that didn’t make it have since been buried.

“It was quite an operation just to dispose of the dead carcasses,” Miller said. “There’s no rendering plant that can take 18,000 of our cows, so that wasn’t an option. You don’t try to take them to the landfill. The easiest and most sanitary way to dispose of them is burial.”

State officials reported the exact same type of truck has caught fire and burned two other times before – once at the same dairy and once at a different, Texas dairy facility.

“They’re still investigating what’s causing those trucks to catch fire,” Miller said. “That’s what we got to find out, so we can do some preventative maintenance to make sure that that doesn’t happen again.”

The magnitude of the fire was record-breaking. According to the Animal Welfare Institute, the incident is the deadliest fire involving cows in nearly a decade, stating that since 2013, about 6.5 million animals have died in barn fires, 7,385 of which were cows. The largest number of cows killed in a single fire between 2018 and 2021 in the U.S. was 548.

Miller said, unfortunately, it was also the most cattle lost to a fire in state history.

“This fire is abnormal,” Miller said. “It’s something that I’ve never seen in my lifetime before. We’ll learn from it. We’ll continue to investigate what happened to the trucks, and what we could have done differently to have prevented it, and we’ll put those measures in place.”

Although the State Fire Marshal’s Office said the investigation is closed, Miller said there will be more investigations to come that will be conducted by engineers that specialize in equipment failures.