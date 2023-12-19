LUBBOCK, Texas — On Tuesday night, the Levelland community looked up at The Wallace Theater marquee, counting down the seconds until its lights were finally illuminated. It was a long-awaited moment after the theater’s lights went dark in the 1980’s.

“Tonight is the culmination of so many years of blood, sweat, tears, laughter, crying – everything,” Tania Moody, The Wallace Theater board president said.

The Wallace Theater closed down in 1980 after more televisions made their way into people’s homes and more people traveled to bigger cities like Lubbock to get their entertainment.

The theater sat vacant until 2002 when Levelland resident George Keeling decided he wanted to bring it back. The theater opened as a non-profit in 2015 but is finally returning to its home in Levelland with a revitalized building.

The lighting of the marquee sign made it clear the building was on its way to being finished. Moody said bringing the theater back to Levelland is crucial for its small community.

“The Wallace is that place – that piece that is gonna really bring everyone together in a place where they can join and feel comfortable, feel warm and feel special,” Moody said.

The original theater was a cornerstone for the small town. Now, it will have a complete make-over with plans for movies, concerts, theater education for kids and stage plays.

Those with the theater believe it will bring business into Levelland and bring necessary arts education to kids. It will give kids the ability to enjoy art by being a part of it, getting an arts education and simply getting the opportunity to watch it from the audience.

“Not everyone can afford to go to Broadway, to go to New York City to see plays. We want those opportunities to be accessible to our kids in our community,” Moody said. “When somebody says ‘Cats – have you ever seen it? Oh, yeah, we saw that at the Wallace Theater.’”

Alycyn Keeling, who is the executive director of The Wallace Theater, wants to carry on the dream her father had for revitalizing the theater. He has since passed away, but she is motivated to see the theater out to its full potential.

“Today is actually my dad’s birthday. And so I can’t think of any better way to celebrate his birthday,” Keeling said.

According to Keeling, the entire project could not have been possible without donations big and small. From a few dollars in a kid’s piggy bank to thousands of dollars from big corporations like United Supermarkets, the donations totaled to over three million dollars.

“A lot of people thought initially that this project was absolutely impossible, but when people come together and support and work together to do something good – the impossible becomes possible,” Keeling said.

Keeling said the theater will continue to need the community’s support even after they open. She said a few ways people can support it is by donating or sponsoring one of the light bulbs on the marquee. The theater will be completely open in December 2024.