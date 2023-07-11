LUBBOCK, Texas — Just last week the FDA granted full, traditional approval for LEQEMBI®, a new Alzheimer’s treatment that shows signs of slowing the progression of the disease, specifically when it comes to memory loss. For some, like Julie Gray with the West Texas Alzheimer’s Association Chapter, the development is groundbreaking.

“What this is doing is it’s really giving these individuals much more quality time when they’re cognitive,” said Gray. “What LEQEMBI® does is it’s the very first drug that’s actually treating the underlying disease. it’s treating that biology, that amyloid beta buildup in the brain, and it’s meant for those in the first stages of Alzheimer’s or mild cognitive impairment.”

In layman’s terms, when LEQEMBI® is made widely available to the public, those who have early dementia get a chance to feel like themselves a little longer.

“It’s really about giving more quality of life and time to the individual so that they can safely drive, they can participate in working if that’s what they want to do, [practice] their hobbies,” Gray said. “You know Alzheimer’s and dementia is a really isolating disease, and so many times when someone is diagnosed they’re ashamed, they’re embarrassed, they don’t know how to deal with it, things like that. With this drug, it’s really going to, I think, lift a lot of the stigma off.”

Gray also hopes the drug will be more accessible to those who need it most, especially because the majority of those suffering with Alzheimer’s are over 65.

“CMS, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Service said that they have now opened up the access, and so that is such a tremendous step forward because cost is something that impacts all of us,” said Gray.

Overall, though, many agree that this is a silver lining in what has been a long, tireless and often heartbreaking effort to one day have a true Alzheimer’s survivor.

“For me personally, I have a personal journey with several family members with this disease, and we’re fighting for a different future because no one needs to go through this disease process,” Gray said. “It’s devastating in every way, and so to me this is just such a tremendous moment.”

LEQEMBI® has been on the market since January of this year, but hasn’t been accessible for those with Medicare coverage. Gray hopes this medication will now reach more patients with the traditional FDA approval. Gray also recommends that if you or a loved one is experiencing memory loss, or other Alzheimer’s symptoms, to call a doctor and reach out to the local Alzheimer’s Association chapter for 24/7 resources for patients and their caregivers.