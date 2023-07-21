LUBBOCK, Texas — The crack of a peanut shell is a very telling moment for peanut farmers like Otis Johnson because he doesn’t always know what he’s going to get.

“It’s pretty dry and the extreme heat has made it very difficult to make a crop,” Johnson, who is a partner in Otis & Teri Johnson Farms in Seminole, said.

The summer heat has made things hard on both peanuts and farmers. When it gets too hot, the peanuts can shrivel up and become unusable.

On top of that, peanut growers face high costs for equipment.

“Supply chain issues and the cost of everything: equipment, fertilizer, diesel, electricity, it’s all sky high,” Johnson said.

Robbie Blount, the Executive Director of Western Peanut Growers Association, said this shortage is hard to see.

“…Just kind of hurts your heart to know that they’re suffering through that,” Blount said.

This is why she and Johnson asked for help in the upcoming farm bill. They need a safety net to keep doing the job they love.

“Farm bill is a security bill,” Blount said.

Blount said some things they are looking for in the bill are a stable insurance for farmers for commodities and for reference prices to be updated.

“And if there’s a way to index those prices tied to inflation,” Blount said. “We’d like to see that done.”

Both Blount and Johnson said they want to be able to continue bringing peanuts to people all around the country.

“Most people think that the food comes from the grocery store, but the food actually comes from the hard working farmers and ranchers,” Johnson said.

For now, they’re both doing what they can to be a voice for all farmers in West Texas.