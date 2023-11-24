LUBBOCK, Texas– On Thursday morning, the West Texas Running Club of Lubbock held its 31st annual Turkey Trot on Thanksgiving.

Rebecca Puckett told Everythinglubbock.com since 1992 the run has been growing and the number of registered runners this year was 1,300.

Puckett said the run has two distances.

“We’ve got a two mile. A shorter distance for our walkers are for people who love to come out with their children and walk with strollers and that sort of thing,” Puckett said.

And the second distance Puckett added, “The 12k, you don’t find that distance very often.”

Making it memorable to those runners who ran it, Puckett said.

The first-place runner for the 2-mile run, Dax Mahan, said the race meant something for him because due to an ankle injury he had not ran in a while.

Mahan said, “It feels good. Coming off a cross-country season. I’ve a ran for a while, battling an injury, but it feels good to come out here and I’m still in shape. even though I haven’t ran as much as I should have been. I kind of just been resting my ankle, but leading up to it, I’m just an athlete preparing myself, kind of talking myself through the race and how I should run it.”

He added that this was his second year running the Turkey Trot and wants it to become one of his Thanksgiving traditions.

In which, Puckett said that to runners, this run is a tradition.

Puckett explained, “It’s amazing being part of people’s family traditions and personal traditions also, we had a lot of runners in our club and, you know, some people go out of town for runners. But I tell you what, there’s a turkey trot somewhere, you know? And so this is a great tradition for Thanksgiving in very many towns.”