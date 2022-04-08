LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Arts Festival is here for the 44th year in a row, and one organization that is participating is celebrating an even older anniversary.

The West Texas Watercolor Society started way back in 1962, making them 60 years old. This weekend, they are getting the chance to show off their work with many others at the Lubbock Arts Festival. What better way to celebrate?

The society’s mission and purpose is to join people together through all forms of water art, whether that’s acrylics or watercolors.

Martha Hunnicutt, the organization’s vice president of exhibits said, “The watercolor society believes there’s an artist in everyone. Everybody has art inside of them, and we want to bring out that passion and let you know that it’s OK to be creative.”

Even if you’re not in Lubbock, Hunnicutt said they get members out of Amarillo and some parts of New Mexico.

For those interested in joining, Hunnicutt welcomes anyone to come to the booth this weekend and sign up. There are also ways to join through their website.

The Lubbock Arts Festival will start this Saturday and the Civic Center and will go through Sunday. The cost to attend is $5 for adults, and children under 12 get in free.