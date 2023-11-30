LUBBOCK, Texas — On Thursday, Dan Jackson saw warm and sunny weather – the kind that is perfect to get cotton moving through the cotton gin. This wasn’t the story a few weeks ago when dewy and cloudy weather kept farmers from being able to get the crop off the wet ground and into the gins.

Now, cotton is moving through the Meadow Farms Co-Op Gin and packed tightly into bales. That same cotton will soon be turned into t-shirts and denim jeans. Some parts of the cotton plant will even be used to allow makeup products to easily spread or to keep ice cream from melting too fast.

“We need cotton. We need cotton for a lot of different reasons. In West Texas, cotton is still king,” Jackson, who is the general manager at Meadow Farms Co-Op Gin said.

However, even though farmers are able to harvest cotton in the clear weather, and the gins are running, Jackson said they’re not seeing as much cotton as they had hoped for at the beginning of the crop’s growing season.

They had some rain at the beginning of the growing season, making them believe the cotton would do well, but the rain stopped too soon and they were faced with another dry season like in 2022.

“It’s been tough. The last two seasons have been very tough,” Jackson said. “We need a crop. These gins need to be ginning at capacity in order to make it to the next year.”

However, Jackson said this season’s crop had more success than in 2022 when he saw a 90% drop in production.

“We’re better than we were last year but not where we wanted to be,” Jackson said.

According to Plains Cotton Growers, the loss in cotton supply in 2022 could cause shoppers to see higher price tags on products that use cotton when they’re shopping during this year’s holiday season. The organization said this year’s loss in cotton has not had a direct impact on prices yet. If farmers have a good crop next year in 2024, it could turn everything around.

“That’s the biggest thing. We make a crop, everything gets better in a hurry. It’s just that we’ve got to have that crop,” Jackson said.

A good crop year would require an ample amount of moisture in the spring and summer for the cotton to grow.

Jackson said when farmers have a good crop year, the gins do too. He said it’s important for the gins to be able to receive cotton so that they can continue to contribute to their surrounding community.

“At the end of the day, that’s the ultimate answer to all of it. If we can make a good crop, then everything’s okay,” Jackson said.