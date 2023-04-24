LUBBOCK, Texas — Texas Tech senior Nathan Dudley was unmasked as Raider Red last Friday at the university’s passing of the symbols event. He told EverythingLubbock.com it’s bittersweet his time as Raider Red has ended.

The former Raider Red said his first time performing as a mascot was when he attended Evans Middle School. Years later, when he was a freshman at Texas Tech, he joined the Saddle Tramps. The Saddle Tramps have been in charge of carrying TTU’s biggest traditions most of which take place at football games.

“I joined Saddle Tramps because I love the spirit and excitement that surrounds sports,” Dudley said.

Dudley said he planned to tryout in Spring 2020 but was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He was able to try out the following year and made it to the last round which required to put on the suit and walk around campus.

Dudley told EverythingLubbock.com the process was fun but nerve-racking because he was being judged the whole time. Dudley was eventually selected to become Raider Red and surprised his family and close friends with the news.

The best part about being Raider Red for Dudley was the personal connections he made with everyone he came in contact with, from the elderly to small children.

Dudley served as the iconic mascot for two years and revealed the big secret on social media ahead of graduation next month.