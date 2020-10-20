What does the 15% COVID hospital capacity mean for Lubbock? Our medical expert explains

LUBBOCK, Texas — Coronavirus patients make up 15.83 % of the patient capacity for hospitals in our region.

That’s according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

As of Monday night, trauma service Area B, which includes Lubbock, only has 19 available intensive care beds and 191 available ventilators.

Dr. Sameer Islam with the Lubbock Medical Society explains what this means for Lubbock and the possibility of a shut down to get these numbers down.

