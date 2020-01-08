What does the future hold for Lubbock?

LUBBOCK, Texas – Over the last 10 years, many things have changed in the Hub City and it all started with Imagine Lubbock.

During the last decade, bike lanes and dog parks were installed around the city.

Construction of the Buddy Holly Hall of Performing Arts and Sciences began and plans for a new Lubbock County Expo Center were drafted.

“There hadn’t been a city-wide strategic planning effort or a community strategic planning effort since 1994,” said Eddie McBride, Lubbock Chamber of Commerce CEO and President.

Now looking forward to the next 10 years, airport renovations are at the top of the list, with hopes to bring in more non-stop flights from Lubbock. Right now, you can fly direct to Austin, Dallas, Denver, Phoenix, and soon Houston will be added to the list.

“This is a great place to invest, why we are creating the kind of jobs we are creating, not just jobs but good jobs,” said Dan Pope, Lubbock Mayor

Interstate 27 will be extended from Lubbock to Laredo in the future.

“We are in the middle of doing a study as prescribed by the legislature last year. Our report is due to the governor by the end of the year,” said Mayor Pope.

Of course, the success we’ve seen aligns with our schools and Texas Tech University.

“We have a lot going on but I don’t think we flip the switch in 2020 and say we are going to do a lot different. I think it’s consistency, it’s delivering services to our citizens that they expect,” said Mayor Pope.