4th on Broadway 2020 rescheduled for Labor Day, Sept. 7 in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — Organizers with Broadway Festivals hosted a press conference via Internet teleconference to announce rescheduling plans for the 4th on Broadway 2020 events in Lubbock.

They announced the 4th on Broadway Lubbock 2020 was rescheduled to Labor Day, September 7, 2020. See the full statement for further details down below.

The italic portion below is a press release from Broadway Festivals:

30th Annual 4th on Broadway Rescheduled to Labor Day

This year’s theme is “Working Together, United We Stand.”

LUBBOCK, Texas – Given the challenges of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, officials with Broadway Festivals, Inc. announced today that the annual 4th on Broadway celebration, held for the past 30 years on July 4, has been rescheduled for Labor Day, Sept. 7.

For three decades, 4th on Broadway at Mackenzie Park has been an event that Lubbock and the entire region look forward to year after year. Since its humble beginnings by a committee of downtown churches in 1991, the event has become a go-to summer celebration for thousands of West Texans.

“We are doing everything in our power to celebrate our American independence and our freedom to work together,” said Don Caldwell, president and executive director of Broadway Festivals. “Our theme reflects our commitment in making sure we honor our front-line workers, our first responders, all those who have given so much during this catastrophic time in our country.”

Organizers are encouraging businesses and nonprofits to participate in the Sonic Parade, with cash prizes for the first three places. Parade and vendor applications remain open for those interested to apply.

The day steps off with the Sonic Drive-In Parade at 9 a.m. Lubbock first-responders, honoring Lt. Eric Hill and Ofc.Nicholas Reyna, will serve as the parade’s grand marshals. The parade begins at Avenue M and Broadway, heads east and turns north into Mackenzie Park on Canyon Lakes Drive. Those wanting to watch the parade can do so on Broadway downtown, in Mackenzie Park or from the comfort of their own home by watching it live-streamed on KLBK-TV.

After the parade, the park offers a complete day of events and music. The annual Bolton Oil Youth Fishing Tournament hosted by Cabela’s will start around 10:30 a.m., with a weigh-in at 4 p.m. The lake will be stocked with catfish of all sizes, and entry is free in three different age groups (13-18, 8-12, and 7 and under). Prizes will be awarded in each age group for largest fish, smallest fish and most fish.

At 5 p.m. River Smith’s eating contests begin in the following categories: Adult Catfish, Adult Cobbler, Kid’s Catfish and Kid’s Cobbler. Prizes will be awarded, and entry is free.

The Covenant Children’s Kids Area will be open and available throughout the day featuring free activities such as water slides, a mechanical bull, an obstacle course, a Spider Climber, a petting zoo and much more.

Throughout the day will be the Alderson BMW daytime concerts in the park on two stages, featuring regional standout bands in the Sunbelt Cool Zone to keep Mackenzie Park cool and popping all day.

The United Supermarkets evening concert, starting at 7 p.m., features the best local musicians and the Caldwell Collective Band. Following the concert and capping off Independence Day, the spectacular Glasheen, Valles and Inderman Fireworks Extravaganza begins at 10 p.m., choreographed with live music by the Youth Orchestras of Lubbock.

To learn more about this year’s 30th Annual 4th on Broadway on Labor Day at Mackenzie Park or to sign up to participate in the various events, visit www.broadwayfestivals.com or call 806-749-2929.

Starting in mid-March, a long list of public events, major and minor, were delayed or canceled due to concerns of COVID-19 or coronavirus. Non-essential businesses were closed or highly restricted, and large gatherings were banned.

On Monday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced phase 2 of his plan to reopen Texas.

While many businesses may resume on a limited basis, there were still tight restrictions as of Tuesday on large gatherings. 4th on Broadway normally projects crowd sizes well into the tens of thousands each year.

In late March, the Fourth on Broadway Facebook page indicated that planning continued at that time but the event might be delayed due to COVID-19. That same message was repeated in mid-April.

As of Monday evening, the City of Lubbock Health Department reported 624 confirmed cases, 50 deaths, and 381 recoveries related to COVID-19.

