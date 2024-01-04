LUBBOCK, Texas — For many, the holidays are a joyful time of celebrating with the ones we love most. But, according to the Diversion Programs Director at StarCare, Bobby Carter, that cheer can quickly fade into seasonal affective disorder.

“It’s a form of depression that primarily affects folks during the cold months of the year and the cold seasons,” Carter described. “Classic symptoms of depression, isolation, losing interest in things that you typically would enjoy or have interest in.”

You may think the cold, cloudy weather just makes these feelings worse, but Carter said the lack of light can be hard on brain chemicals that balance out your mood.

“What really causes it is UV rays from the sun will enter through your retinas and that will interact with the serotonin levels in your brain,” he said. “Decreased UV light into the brain will cause serotonin levels to bottom out.”

The weather may be out of your control, but Carter said there are little things that may help you feel better. He said getting started is often the hardest part, but the ultimate goal is redirecting negative thinking, which most people do through staying occupied.

“Whether that be a workout, whether that be some type of a hobby, there’s all kinds of stuff,” he said. “Go to Barnes and Noble and get yourself a hobby book, you know, origami, something like that.”

While you can manage those feelings now, Carter said it never hurts to try and get ahead of them for next year too.

“Plan ahead for yourself, know yourself, know who you are, know how you react to certain situations and anticipate,” Carter suggested. “Think to yourself, ‘Last year, whenever my family left, I struggled, so what am I going to implement in my life to be able to prevent that struggle from recurring the same way with the holidays?”

If you’re still struggling with depression by April or May, or if you have thoughts of harming yourself and others, Carter recommends reaching out to your doctor. He also said folks can contact StarCare at their non-emergency line: (806)-740-1421, as well as their 24/7 Crisis Line at (806)-740-1414.