LUBBOCK, Texas — With Christmas just a week away, the Lubbock community has been gearing up for holiday celebrations. EverythingLubbock.com created a list of businesses that will be open on Christmas just in case you need to do any last-minute shopping or celebrations.

Christmas Eve

Bath & Body Works – 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Buffalo Wild Wings – normal hours

Costco – 8:30 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Denny’s – regular hours

Golden Corral – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

H-E-B – 6 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Old Navy – 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Panda Express on 82nd Street -10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Pets Smart – regular hours

Ross – regular hours

Sprouts – 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

South Plains Mall – 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Sonic – 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Sam’s Club – open until 6 p.m.

Target – 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Tikka Shack – 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

TJ Maxx – regular hours

Ulta Beauty – 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Walmart – 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Wienerschnitzel – 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Christmas Day

Buffalo Wild Wings 5 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Denny’s – regular hours

Golden Corral 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Red Lobster 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tikka Shack (Milwaukee location only) 12 p.m. to 10 p.m.

If you know of a business that is missing from the list, please send an email to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com and we will add it.