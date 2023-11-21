LUBBOCK, Texas — According to AAA about four million Texans will be in the car to reach their holiday destination this week.

“We’re going to have extra enforcement just trying to get everyone to be safe and to try and really reduce crashes this holiday season,” said Sergeant Johnny Bures, with the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Sgt. Bures said speeding is one of DPS’s biggest issues around the holidays, and that means there’s a good chance you may see more drivers getting pulled over too. If there’s a car on the side of the road, for whatever reason, Sgt. Bures reminds everyone to slow down and move over.

“If you’ve got two lanes that are going the same direction and you can move over, then move over, that’s the best bet,” Sgt. Bures said. “But, if you can’t move over, slow down to 20 miles an hour slower than the posted speed limit.”

Some folks may decide to have a drink or two at Thanksgiving dinner. While there’s nothing wrong with that, Sgt. Bures suggests the cheaper, safer route-like a ride-share app or a taxi when it comes to getting home.

“It’s definitely going to be a lot cheaper in the long run than the DWI, so that’s a Class B misdemeanor, and that could be up to 180 days in jail or a $2,000 fine,” described Sgt. Bures. “And that’s if you just get stopped for DWI, and if you have a DWI crash, then it’s really not worth it.”

Drunk drivers aren’t the only ones to look out for either. According to Sgt. Bures, distracted driving can be a real threat to others on the roads too. If you’re using your phone for directions to get to your Thanksgiving destination, Sgt. Bures recommends keying in the address to the GPS system before putting the car into drive.

Getting a ticket–especially–on the holidays may not be something to be thankful for. However, law enforcement and drivers actually have the same goal.

“That’s what we’re really doing, is just trying to reduce the crashes and to make sure everyone has a safe and happy holiday season,” said Sgt. Bures.

If you find yourself in need of some roadside assistance on your way to or from that Thanksgiving dinner, Sgt. Bures said to call the Texas Roadside Assistance phone number on the back of a Texas driver’s license.