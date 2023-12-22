LUBBOCK, Texas — In the Hub City, 2023 was a big year for growth. Lubbock welcomed plenty of new restaurants, stores and other businesses in 2023, but it sadly said goodbye to plenty of other businesses as well.

Here’s a list of some of the businesses that opened and closed in the Hub City.

Opened

Optimum – The business opened its third Lubbock location in January located at 3204 West Loop 289

The Mom Lounge – The business opened in January at the Village Shopping Center at 4414 82nd Street.

Lucky Dollar – The discount dollar store opened at the end of January at 4408 50th Street.

Co-Op Public House – The farm-to-table restaurant first opened in January at 4637 50th Street. The restaurant added a bakery and bistro in September.

Hayashi Buffet – The buffet opened at Dragon Buffet’s old location, 5608 Slide Road, in January.

Texas Road House – The restaurant outgrew its location at 4810 South Loop 289 and moved into a much bigger building in February located across from the South Plains Mall at 6101 Slide Road.

Snooze A.M. Eatery – The breakfast spot opened its 60th location in Lubbock in March right across from the Jones AT&T Stadium at 413 University Avenue.

Hub City Silos – The silos first became available to the public in March and are small Airbnb cabins to relax and unwind in.

Scooter’s – The coffee shop opened its first location in Lubbock in March at 8101 Indiana Avenue.

Bargain Bins – The discounted merchandise store first opened at 3225 50th Street in March.

Uptown Cheapskate – A store with new or gently used name-brand clothes opened up in Lubbock in March at 5027 Milwaukee Avenue.

Paint T.M.E. – The paint studio opened in April at 1411 19th Street and offers painting lessons.

Shotgun Sue’s – The western-themed bar opened in April at 1718 Buddy Holly Avenue.

Mulligans – The interactive sports bar and grill opened in April at 4525 Milwaukee Avenue.

Dave and Busters – The arcade and restaurant first opened in Lubbock in May at 2602 West Loop 289 at the West End Center.

Chipotle – Chipotle opened its newest location in Lubbock with a drive-through in May at 7715 Milwaukee Avenue.

Johnny Fab’s – The retro-themed restaurant opened in June and planned to serve a variety Tex Mex menu at 11605 Slide Road.

Lone Star Suds Express Car Wash – The car wash opened its second location in Lubbock in June at 3602 Milwaukee Avenue.

Dutch Bros – The coffee chain opened its sixth Lubbock location in June at 8231 University Avenue.

The Fresh American – The restaurant, designed to be inviting to all guests, opened in June at 3715 114th Street.

Sneaks by P – The East Lubbock sneaker shop re-opened in July after making several renovations at 1708 East 4th Street.

7Brew – The coffee chain opened two locations in Lubbock in 2023. The first location at 1415 University Avenue opened in January and the second location opened in July at 6821 Slide Road.

Ken Chan Ramen – The Ramen spot opened in Lubbock in July at 4415 South Loop 289.

Doc’s Cafeteria – The Lubbock buffet opened in July at 4919 34th Street.

Sabroso Mexican Restaurant – The Mexican restaurant opened its second location in July at 4413 South Loop 289.

Rusty Taco – The Lubbock taco shop opened in August in the Canyon West shopping center at 6030 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Sub Zero Bites and Sips – The soda and freeze-dried candy shop opened a drive-through location outside of KK’s Corner Mall at 3334 66th Street in August.

Lemon in Paradise – A Lubbock couple opened their lemonade food truck in August, you can find their latest location here.

Betty M. Condra – The charter school opened its new location at 1421 9th Street for the fall 2023 school year.

Alcove Middle School – Frenship ISD’s fourth middle school opened in August at 7510 63rd Street.

Liberty High School- Lubbock-Cooper ISD’s second high school opened in August at 4530 Woodrow Road.

Rally House – The sports clothing store opened in August at the Canyon West shopping mall at 5017 Milwaukee Avenue.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet – The discount store first opened in Lubbock in August at 5003 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

La Palapa – The Mexican restaurant opened in Lubbock in August at 6253 Slide Road.

Quince’s Tacos Shack Taqueria and Mexican Grill – The Mexican restaurant, formerly known as Tipsy’s Taco Shack reopened under its new name in August. The restaurant is located at Avenue Q and 50th Street.

Crumbl Cookies – The cookie spot opened its second location in Lubbock in September at 11417 Slide Road.

HubCity Burger Bar – The sports bar opened in September at 3711 19th Street.

Brewed Awakening – The new coffee shop opened right next to Texas Tech in September at 1021 University Avenue.

Godfather’s Pizza Express – Godfather’s returned to Lubbock in September at the Stripes at 98th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Summer Moon – The coffee chain opened its doors to Lubbock in September at 111th and Slide Road.

Schlotzsky’s – The sandwich shop re-opened in Lubbock in September after it was set on fire in 2022. The restaurant remained at the same location at 3715 19th Street.

Wiley’s BBQ – The barbeque spot opened at a new location in September at 1924 Avenue A.

Happy’s Bubble Blends – The drink shop opened its third South Plains location in Wolfforth in September at 520 Donald Preston Road.

Champs Sports Bar – The restaurant, previously located at 4525 Milwaukee Avenue, relocated to 5028 50th Street. The restaurant announced the move in September.

Capra Bank – The bank opened its first full-service bank in Lubbock in September at 7710 Milwaukee Avenue.

Vito’s Pizzeria and Ice Cream – The family-owned pizza place opened at 3407 98th Street in October.

Hallmark – The gift shop returned to Lubbock in October at 4930 South Loop 289.

Neighborhood F+B – The bar and grill opened in Lubbock in October at the old Nick’s Sports Bar location at 9806 Quaker Avenue.

H.G. Harsh – The men’s clothing store opened its 2nd location in October at 8201 Quaker.

Somethings Poppin’ – The gourmet popcorn spot opened in Lubbock in October at 11804 Indiana Avenue.

Studio Shot Bar – The new bar opened in Lubbock in October at 1717 Texas Avenue.

The Weird Space – Lubbock’s first interactive art gallery opened its doors to the Hub City in October at 3225 50th Street.

Raider Burrito Express – Raider Burrito announced its new location in October at 2901 Slide Road.

Sprinkles Cupcakes – The cupcake shop opened in the Hub City in November at 8004 Quaker Avenue.

El Herradeo – The western wear store, originating in Hobbs, New Mexico, opened in Lubbock in November at 3249 50th Street.

McCoy’s Building Supply – The lumber, building materials and roofing supply store came to Lubbock for the second time in November across from H-E-B at 11801 Quaker Avenue.

Primrose Retirement Community – The retirement community opened in Lubbock in November at 10003 Upland Avenue.

Chez Sami – The French cuisine restaurant opened a second location in the South Plains in November at 1219 Crickets Avenue in Wolfforth.

Jackfruit Cafe – The actress of “Friday” opened her very own vegan restaurant in December in Wolfforth at 1515 South 1st Street.

Milestones Development and Play Park – The indoor play park opened in December, and is designed for all kids, accessible to children with different kinds of needs. The building is located at 6305 Marsha Sharp Freeway.

Caffeination Station – The popular mobile coffee shop opened its first boutique and coffee shop combination in December at 5217 82nd Street.

Bricks and Minifigs – The unique Lego store opened in Lubbock in December at 8004 Indiana Avenue.

Chipotle – The popular chain opened a location with a drive-through at 11909 Quaker Avenue in December.

UMC Health and Wellness Center – In December, the hospital added an emergency center at 11011 Slide Road.

Panda Express – Lubbock’s third Panda Express location opened in December at 5806 19th Street.

Closed

Joyland – The owners of the beloved amusement park announced in January it would not reopen. The park was located at 500 Canyon Lake Drive.

Ricchezza’s Philly Cheesesteaks – The restaurant closed its location at 5707 4th Street in January, but its food truck remained open.

Samburgers – The Lubbock burger spot on 34th Street closed in February after decades of being open.

1000 Degrees Pizza – The pizza place, closed after over 10 years at its 11804 Indiana Avenue location in March after its 19th Street location closed in February.

Bryan’s Steakhouse – After a portion of the restaurant caught on fire in March, the restaurant has not yet opened to the public again. It is unclear when the restaurant will open up again.

Tumbleweed + Sage – The owners “found difficulties remaining open” and opened a new business which was later revealed to be The Weird Space.

Bed Bath & Beyond – The home store announced in April that it would close all of its locations. Lubbock had a location at 2624 West Loop 289.

Tuesday Morning – The discount store announced in May it would close its remaining stores, including its Lubbock location at 7020 Quaker Avenue.

La Chavena’s – The restaurant, which opened in 2020, announced it would close in May, it was located at 1519 34th Street.

Varsity Jewelers – The jewelry store, known for its custom-made Texas Tech rings closed after 35 years in May.

Rangel’s Mexican Food – The restaurant closed down its doors in Lubbock at 4821 34th Street in May.

Raspados Colimas – The restaurant, located at 2203 Clovis Road, closed in May.

Gateau de Jil French Style Cheesecake – The beloved cheesecake shop closed down in Lubbock in July and opened a location in Austin.

Brooklyn Pizzeria & Wing Bar – The restaurant announced in July it would close due to “major building repairs.” It was located at 5217 98th Street.

Dimba’s Chicken & Seafood – In July, the restaurant closed its 4th and Frankford location. Its location at 5010 Quaker Avenue remained open and, but will be closed for nearly a month for the holidays.

All American’s Mexican Hideout – The restaurant, located at 1217 Cricket Avenue closed in August.

Pepe’s Pizza – In September, the locally-owned pizza and ice cream spot shut its doors at 3407 98th Street.

Howdy Homemade Ice Cream – The ice cream shop, that gave career opportunities to individuals with developmental disabilities, closed its doors in Lubbock in September.

Rewind – The dance lounge, popular for its drag shows, closed down its doors in September. It was located at 1802 Buddy Holly Avenue.

Tech Cafe – The location at 1524 50th Street closed sometime in September.

Skywriter MD – The virtual medical scribe service abruptly decided to liquidate its business in October.

509 Drink Shop – The drink shop opened its Location in January, but later closed in November. The shop kept its Seminole location open.

Sideline Provisions – The Texas Tech-themed retail store closed its doors in December.

Heff’s Burgers – After its second location closed in 2020, the business decided to close its original location in December due to “an increase in rent and food costs.”