LUBBOCK, Texas- The state of Texas has confirmed 23 cases of Monkeypox within the last month, but most people in West Texas do not need to worry, the City of Lubbock Health Department said on Thursday.

The Monkeypox outbreak in the United States is not nearly as dangerous as what we’ve experienced throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Lubbock’s Director of Public Health Katherine Wells said.

“Once in a while, there’s a Monkeypox case in the United States, but it’s usually tied to someone that has traveled to one of the areas where it’s endemic,” like Africa, Wells said.

The quick rise in cases has prompted health officials to take action.

“The health department’s having a webinar with infection control at the hospitals, some of our providers that work with infectious diseases; talking about those risks, what the process is to get somebody tested [and] make sure that our communities are on the lookout,” she said.

The most obvious monkeypox symptoms can look like pimples or blisters covering various parts of the body.

While there are no confirmed cases in the Hub City at this time, Wells said, “We’ve had phone calls from concerned physicians and we will talk through those cases individually [and] we don’t have any pending testing at this time.”

Still, the city’s health department said it is prepared to see and treat a few cases in Lubbock, but the majority of the population will not be affected by monkeypox, as it’s spread through skin-to-skin contact and most commonly seen in men who are sexually involved with other men.

“I won’t be surprised if we have a case or two here, but the goal is really gonna be: work with those individuals, find their contacts, and make sure they’re treated to prevent that spread from going any further,” the director said.

If anyone has been exposed to Monkeypox or is concerned that they might have it, the city’s health department recommended contacting their office or the individual’s primary care provider to see if they qualify for testing or a vaccine.

To learn more about monkeypox, visit the CDC’s website.