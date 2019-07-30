Whatapawty at a Lubbock Whataburger for big Louis

Image from screen capture of Facebook video by Mike Gallegher

LUBBOCK, Texas — A Lubbock dog celebrated his 5th birthday last week outside a Whataburger in Lubbock to the delight of social media. A July 23 Facebook video by Mike Gallagher showed big Louis and little Chanel at the Whataburger location in the 6400 block of 82nd Street.

Gallegher’s caption in the post said, “Louis Vuitton & Chanel with his Louis Vuitton Cake at Lubbock Texas WHATABURGER.”

The video as of Tuesday morning was seen 39,000 times with 72 likes, 96 comments and 200 shares.

