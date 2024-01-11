LUBBOCK, Texas — The new year is in full swing and a lot of things are ahead for the Lubbock community. EverythingLubbock.com previously recapped what opened and closed in Lubbock in 2023, but what’s ahead for the Hub City in 2024? Here’s what we know so far.

Restaurants:

Big Chicken – Shaquille O’Neal’s restaurant, Big Chicken, is set to open at 7411 Milwaukee Avenue in the middle of 2024, its website said.

Fuddruckers – The restaurant will relocate to 6616 Milwaukee Avenue and reopen in January of 2024, its social media said.

Businesses:

Heritage House – The transitional maternity housing system is expected to open in Lubbock in early 2024.

In 2024 so far, the Hub City has welcomed quite a few businesses. Here’s a list below.

Restaurants:

Jersey Mike’s – The sandwich shop opened its second location in Lubbock on January 10 at 11417 Slide Road.

Businesses:

Sweet Pup Co. – The pet boutique opened its first storefront on January 6 at 3532 34th Street.

Bandana & Boujee – Another Lubbock pet boutique opened in Lubbock on January 6 at 1808 Clovis Road.

If you know of a business coming to Lubbock in 2024, email the details to newsweb@everythinglubbock.com.