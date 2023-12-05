LUBBOCK, Texas–– The legislation to make Interstate- 27 an official part of the U.S. highway system was passed by the House of Representatives on Monday.

The official next step for the legislation is to be sent to President Joe Biden before officially being signed into law.

The Ports to Plains Alliance hopes to have an official Interstate Designation by Spring 2024.

Senator Ted Cruz initially introduced the designation in March and made the announcement public in a press release.

“I’m proud to have spearheaded and passed the first iteration of Ports-to-Plains. The Cruz-Lujan legislation was a tremendous bipartisan victory for Texans and our nation’s critical infrastructure.” Said Senator Cruz, “It will provide access to more efficient and effective transportation, cut costs and support our critical infrastructure.”

The upgrade will save $4.1 billion in annual travel costs and more than 22,000 jobs, Senator Cruz said.

Lubbock County Judge Curtis Parrish and Mayor Tray Payne met with the Texas Department of Public Safety.