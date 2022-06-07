LUBBOCK, Texas — With a new city council officially in office, the city is set to begin a busy couple of months to ensure voters can consider a new street plan this year.

After voters narrowly rejected the first $174.5 million bond package in November, the city is now set to turn to a Citizens’ Advisory Council to provide recommendations about the next package.

“We don’t know exactly what they would come up with, but put it in [their] hands,” Lubbock City Manager Jarrett Atkinson said. “We think the charge of the advisory committee is going to be pretty simple but pretty quick. Charge number one: take a look. Do you want to come back to the council and recommend, ‘yes, you should go forward with another bond?’ If so, when? What’s on it? What are the street segments, the total cost, the total impact on taxpayers?”

City Council will consider a resolution to create an advisory committee on next Tuesday, June 14. It will likely consist of 7-13 members with each councilperson appointing one to two representatives from their district.

“Then that group is going to get very, very busy,” Atkinson said. “The timetable is very quick.”

The city has a short window of August 10 to August 22 to call for a November election on a new bond package should the committee recommend it. City Council hopes to hear its recommendations by July 26 and make a final decision at their August 9 meeting.

That leaves only two weeks for the council to decide on a final plan to bring to voters, but Atkinson believes it is realistic.

“We’re not starting at ground zero. We have everything that was done before plus what we’ve been working on since. So yes, plenty of time,” he said.

And while the timetable may have shifted, the needs are the same. Atkinson expects that while the specifics and the dollar amount may change, the package will address needs as broad as the 2021 plan.

“Our main streets, what are called arterials or thoroughfares – the Slides, the 34ths, whatever they may be – that’s the largest general fund need in front of the City of Lubbock right now, and it’s not hard to see if you drive around,” he said. “The bond proposal that was up last November, there were road sections in every part of the community. It was a very good representation. I will expect you will see a very similar distribution.”

If you want to get involved in this process, the city says the time to contact your councilperson is now. You can also follow along with the committee’s work, as most of their meetings will be public.

As for the type of people the city is seeking for the advisory committee, Atkinson just had this advice.

“People who are willing to put in the work. There’s going to be a bit of it.”