LUBBOCK, Texas – We have created a list of firework stands in Lubbock and surrounding areas. During this time of Fourth of July celebrations, please be safe and stay mindful of households with young children, veterans and dogs. Additionally, it is illegal to set off fireworks within the Lubbock city limits. Here is a map of where fireworks are permitted.

Every firework stand will be open from June 24th through July 4th.

Wholesale Fireworks TNT– 6302 Highway 84 in Slaton, 1301 84th Street in Lubbock, 50th and Buffalo Springs Road. Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 11:45 p.m.

BRC Fireworks – 66th Street between Upland and 179 and 1502 98th Street. Hours: 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

I Have a Big Bang Theory – 4406 North County Road 1700 in Shallowater. Hours: 12:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.

Shallowater Fireworks – 7355 Highway 84 in Shallowater. Hours: June 24th and 25th 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., June 26th 1:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m., June 27th to July 1st 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m., July 2nd to July 4th 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m.

CJ & Traci’s Texas Star Fireworks – at the Wolfforth Farmer’s Market 8924 County Road 7100. Hours: 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

Barndo Fireworks – 14425 north Interstate 72 Service Road in New Deal.

Hub City Fireworks – 2119 Woodrow Road in Lubbock.

Texas Star Fireworks – University and 130th Street and 5606 130th Street.

Sky Blast Fireworks – 6932 Highway 84 in Shallowater, 4380-4544 North Frankford in Lubbock, 4721 east 4th Street in Lubbock, 10312 north FM 1294, 4001 north Frankford in Lubbock, 2915 Woodrow Road in Lubbock, 1559 FM 54 in Littlefield.

Pittman Family Firework Stand – 304 1st Street in Smyer.

TNT Fireworks – 82nd Street and Avenue L.

Catalyst Fireworks – 7119 Highway 84 in Shallowater.

Shoot The Moon Fireworks – 5830 east Highway 84 in Slaton.

Mike and Wanda’s Fireworks – 2109 Tahoka Road in Brownfield.

If we missed your favorite firework stand, email everythinglubbock.com and we will be sure to add it in!