LUBBOCK, Texas– Monday is National Cheeseburger Day, and the Hub City decided to get it on the beef! Here’s a look at the deals you get in on before the day is over.

Applebee’s Bar + Grill

Applebee’s is offering any of its three classic burgers for $8.99 in honor of National Cheeseburger Day. It is located at 4025 South Loop 289.

BurgerFi

BurgerFi is located at KingsGate near Quaker Avenue and 82nd Street. The burger restaurant is set to offer $3 double burgerfi cheeseburgers with a purchase of a drink.

Burger King

Burger King is offering deals all week in honor of Nationa Cheeseburger Day. Customers subscribed to the Royal Perks reward club can get a free cheeseburger with a purchase.

McDonald’s

McDonald’s is offering a 50-cent double cheeseburger to customers who order through its official app.

Texas Steak Express

Texas Steak Express is offering half-off cheeseburgers from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Monday. You can order at the restaurant’s official app or steakexpress.com.

Wendy’s

Customers are able to redeem a 1-cent Jr. Bacon Cheeseburger through the Wendy’s app or official website.

If there are any deals we missed, let us know at newsweb@everythinglubbock.com