Whistleblower complaint against President Trump released

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting at the InterContinental Barclay hotel during the United Nations General Assembly, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019, in New York. The conversation between Trump and Ukraine’s president is just one piece of the whistleblower’s overall complaint _ made in mid-August _ which followed Trump’s July 25 call. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday morning, the House of Representatives released a copy of a whistleblower complaint against President Trump.

The complaint is based in part on a phone call between Trump and the President of Ukraine in which Trump suggested that the son of former Vice President Joe Biden be investigated.

The complaint said that the whistleblower learned about the situation from “multiple U.S. officials.”

Committee members are hearing testimony Thursday on the complaint and details of the July 25 call.

Trump said he did nothing wrong. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced a formal impeachment inquiry earlier this week.

CLARIFICATION: The complaint was released by the House of Representatives.