LUBBOCK, Texas – Saturday, March 26, marked the 35-year anniversary of 13-year-old Veronica Taylor’s brutal murder in Lubbock County. Today, the case has not been solved and her family told KLBK News on Saturday that they believe there is more work to be done on this “solvable case.”

Before her life violently ended, Veronica was a happy, helpful and bright sixth grader at Murfee Elementary. Her aunt Lorene Taylor said all of her teachers loved her.

Veronica enjoyed being a big sister and was an active member of her church choir.

She would have turned 49-years-old this year.

Her aunt, as well as her sister, Taneka King, said it’s been awhile since they’ve spoken with the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office about Veronica’s murder.

“I’m just like, ‘do you care?’ because it’s been two years and I haven’t heard from them,” King stated.

The two added, they haven’t even figured out the name of the new detective assigned to Veronica’s case, if anyone at all has been assigned to it since the last detective retired.

“They used to contact us all the time,” Lorene Taylor said.

There haven’t been any major breaks in the investigation in years, but Lorene Taylor said she hasn’t lost hope because she thinks she knows who is responsible.

“My sister used to date a guy that we thought did it. He told her, because she left him and got with some other guy, that she would pay for that,” Lorene Taylor said. “[He] told her he was going to do something real bad to hurt her for leaving him.”

The incident between Veronica’s mother and her “violent” ex-boyfriend happened within the same year that Veronica was killed.

Her body was found along FM 1729 in eastern Lubbock County – on the route that Veronica’s mother and ex-boyfriend often took to get to home.

“They lived out in Idalou,” Lorene Taylor added.

According to her family, the ex-boyfriend later spent 25 years in prison on charges related to child molestation, which they said could be relevant as Veronica was raped just before or around the time she was killed on that cold March day in 1987.

Investigators found Veronica with her underclothes around her neck and pants below her body.

“They went there several, several times to talk with him, interview him and different things. They always let us know when they did go down and try to get information from him,” Lorene Taylor explained. “He would never commit to any kind of DNA samples.”

Even if LCSO had the suspect’s DNA, investigators wouldn’t have been able to test the evidence for comparison. At the time, law enforcement agencies didn’t have the technology to test DNA.

“He was the suspect, but they just don’t have the evidence,” Lorene Taylor explained.

Veronica’s family said it’s possible that advancements to modern DNA technology could make a difference.

“There’s no way that there’s nothing there that they can’t [use to] solve this case… that’s 35 years old,” King told KLBK News.

However, the family said they’ve been running into a problem: They said law enforcement tampered with and/or mishandled the evidence, which has impeded their ability to draw any significant conclusions.

Veronica’s aunt said investigators found her coat and backpack, which had candy in it.

In video footage taken at the crime scene, an investigator appears to pick up Veronica’s coat with his bare hands and dig through the pockets, a practice that probably wouldn’t happen today.

The handling of evidence by LCSO begs one question: Can the sheriff’s office send the evidence for DNA testing and rule out the DNA left by investigators?

Surely it’s more complicated than that, but this is just one of several questions the family is left asking more than three decades later.

The medical examiner and police ruled Veronica’s death a homicide caused by blunt force trauma to the back of her head, but investigators haven’t been able to identify the “heavy” object, Lorene Taylor explained.

To counteract this phenomenon seen in homicide cases today, forensic analysts are able to look at blood and wound patterns to help identify those objects.

Lorene Taylor said she doesn’t know if there were signs of a struggle, but LCSO did find blood at the crime scene. She and her family assumed it belonged to Veronica.

“She’s not the type of person that would have went up to a stranger’s car- we know that. It was somebody she knew… if she did go up to the car, if they did abduct her and take her away,” Lorene Taylor explained.

The family isn’t sure if she was killed at the location where her body was found or if she was killed somewhere else and moved later.

One thing is certain: The time frame.

Veronica was killed less than 24 hours after she was last seen alive by family.

The night before her body was found, Veronica left a relative’s house to spend the night at another’s.

She never made it.

The distance between the two houses, Lorene Taylor guessed, was approximately 100 yards; about the length of a football field.

Her family said she may have been abducted or killed between 10:00 and 11:00 p.m., as she was last seen shortly before that.

It wasn’t until around 7:00 a.m. the next morning when Lorene Taylor went to her relative’s house to pick up Veronica for school.

She learned Veronica wasn’t there.

“I asked my sister where was Veronica at [because] she’s not here,” Lorene Taylor recalled.

They reached out to her school, only to find out Veronica never made it.

It wasn’t until they turned on the news later that morning, between 11:00 a.m. and noon, that they learned a body had been found about 15 to 20 miles away from where Veronica was last seen alive. Initially investigators thought the body belonged to a young woman.

Veronica’s family called to ask for more details about the body.

Her mother and grandmother went in to see if they could identify it, which is when their suspicions became all too real. It was Veronica.

Based on file footage, Veronica’s body appeared to be found only feet from the side of a road, which begs another question: How long had she been there before someone spotted her body?

Veronica’s aunt said she may have been there awhile because her body was swollen.

After all, March 26, 1987 was a snowy day in Lubbock County.

When police arrived at the scene, they could still see the grass through the snow, although most of the landscape appeared to be covered in a light layer of wintery mix.

There was enough snow to prevent law enforcement from identifying tire tracks, Lorene Taylor said.

The time it began snowing and whether or not there was snow underneath her body when Veronica was found is unclear.

For Veronica’s family, justice means having peace of mind – knowing Veronica, her mother and grandmother, who all died in 1987- can rest in peace.

Lorene Taylor said she hopes people will come forward with any information about what happened that day.

“Somebody may have saw something that night… The color of a car in the middle of the street, anything… just say something. It could be a lead,” Veronica’s aunt Lorene said in a message to the community.

In a message to Veronica’s killer, Lorene Taylor added:

“How could you live with this? All these years and not even have a heart or a conscience to come forward and ask for forgiveness. Come forward and let the family be at peace, so we can go on with our life. How can you live with this- go to bed every night, wake up every morning, and walk on this earth- like you’ve done nothing? I couldn’t live like that.”



“We still praying that one day, justice will be served and her killer will be brought to justice,” Lorene shared. “We still visit her grave, take flowers out all the time.”

Last Friday, Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office sent KLBK News the following statement:

“Although it’s been 35 years since the murder of 13-year-old Veronica Taylor, we continue to revisit the case every year seeking for new information. At this time we have no new leads. This does not mean that we stop looking it just means all available leads have been exhausted. If anyone has any information pertaining to the case or the murder of Veronica, contact the Sheriff’s Office at 806-775-1601 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-252-8477.”



There is a reward for up to $6,000 for anyone with information that leads to an arrest in this case.

Veronica’s family said they believe this case is solvable, but they need someone who is motivated to close it.

They recently set up a GoFundMe, hoping to raise enough money to hire a private investigator. If you’d like to help the family get justice for Veronica, you can make a donation here.

