LUBBOCK, Texas — Even though they’re used to Canada’s cold, Texas Tech Team Roper, Carson Payton, said his horses have been a little surprised by the cold. Even though they don’t prefer the weather conditions, Payton tells us they’re being well-taken care of.

“[We’re] keeping blankets on them, and making sure they have water pack, and…get them out of the wind,” he said.

Along with keeping them warm, Payton said getting horses to their water is crucial too.

“We’ve been packing water every day,” he described. “We have to drive up here to the barns and fill up buckets, drive back to our pens, dump them, and then come by twice a day and break ice to make sure the water stays nice for them.”

Executive Director of the South Plains Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, Gail Barnes, agreed, saying she prioritizes getting fresh water to her animals as well.

“It’s so important to keep fresh water as many times a day as you can go out and give fresh water if you work maybe twice a day,” she said.

But, Barnes isn’t talking about livestock. Rather, she said a lot of big birds may be having a hard time in the bitter cold. Even though they don’t get too chilly resting on a frozen playa lake, they can get stuck and need rescuing.

“A lot of birds will be losing some of their digits or some of their talents, and that is natural,” Barnes said. “It will atrophy and fall off, but they will still be able to perch as long as they have a couple of them.”

According to Barnes, they’ve already rescued two Canada geese in two days, one of which was stuck in a playa lake, but she said this is only the beginning.

“We’ve been preparing for several days or a whole week for this cold front that has come in,” she said. “As soon as it warms up and everybody’s outside, then we’ll be getting a lot of animals in.”

Barnes said they’ve been de-winterizing for their current residents, and have been prepping nonstop for the animals that may join them in the next week. She said the Wildlife Center has gotten their mammal and bird cages, as well as their incubators, ready for new-comers too.

While both said the preparation and extra work in below-freezing temperatures isn’t easy, they agreed it was easily worth it.

“If I was out here, I would want people to come check on me, so I come out here and make sure they’re good,” Payton said. “They’re like family to me, so I make sure they’re happy and healthy.”

Barnes said folks may start seeing more animals when it warms up a little bit more. If an animal needs some help and is not a dog or cat, Barnes encouraged people to reach out to the Wildlife Center online, or by phone at 806-799-2142. She also said they’re always in need of donations and volunteers to help them keep rescuing the wildlife too.