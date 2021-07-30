Wild S Designs, create benefit shirts for Sgt. Bartlett

LUBBOCK, Texas — Wild S Designs, a business located in Idalou, created benefit shirts to support the family of fallen Lubbock County Sergeant Josh Bartlett.

It will be giving out shirts on Friday, July 30 at Trinity Church for a donation of $25.

Support for the Bartlett family has continued several weeks after the tragic death of Sgt. Bartlett in Levelland on July 15.

“I wanted to do something to be able to help Rebecca, (Bartlett’s wife) more than just being a friend at the time,” Callie Adams, a manager at Wild S Designs, said.

She was able to turn her passion into a greater good.

“During all of this, even though we’ve lost Josh, I thought that if we could do something that would benefit her and give back to her I would do what I knew best and so I made the shirts…” said Adams.

All proceeds collected from the benefit shirts will be given back to the Bartlett family. Wild S Designs has several options for people to donate and support the family.

“We’re opening up a link this afternoon. It’ll be on our Facebook page where people can order more of them. They are $25 a shirt.” said Kayla Schilling, the owner of Wild S Designs.

Wild S Designs said that it will continue to support the family in any way it can. It said it will create more benefit items like badges.

The store said it will have future projects for Sgt. Bartlett and Sgt. Shawn Wilson, who was also injured in the Levelland shooting.

Anyone wishing to donate can call 806-790-9884 or venmo @designsbywilds. You can visit their Facebook page HERE.