Williams takes deal for manslaughter of Holland instead of murder

LUBBOCK, Texas — Quaylon Jamar Williams of Lubbock on Wednesday accepted a plea deal for manslaughter in the 2016 shooting death of Devin Holland.

Under the terms of the deal, Williams will serve 20 years in state prison. He will get credit for the time he has already served in jail.

Williams, age 18 at the time, and Holland, also 18 at the time, had a dispute over a wallet in the 1900 block of 66th Street.

The two struggled over a gun and it went off. Initially, Williams was indicted for murder. Holland was struck in the neck and chest, according to previous court records.

The two men were described in court records as cousins.

