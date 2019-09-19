Wish Wednesday: Celebrating Maddison

LUBBOCK, Texas — One of our strong Make-A-Wish kids has passed away.

16-year-old Maddison Hazel died Friday September 13th.

Her family just found out she was in remission before her wish was granted this year — A trip to Disney World.

Sadly, an illness this summer led doctors to find another tumor and her body was just too weak to fight.

Maddison’s funeral is set for Thursday, September 19th at Resthaven Funeral Home.

Her viewing starts at 4, with services starting at 6.

The family asks for you to wear your favorite Texas Tech t-shirt.