Wish Wednesday: Denver City teenager waits patiently for her wish

DENVER CITY, Texas — 14-year-old Yosi Trejo has leukemia.

She’s better now and is patiently waiting for her wish from Make-A-Wish to come true.

She wishes for a barrel horse.

Yosi grew up around horses and would love to learn how to barrel race.

Unfortunately the Coronavirus pandemic has forced Make-A-Wish to put wishes on hold temporarily, but she can’t wait until her wish comes true.

Yosi sat down with KAMC’s Bryan Mudd and Lauren Matter to talk more about her wish and got a surprise special message from the Masked Rider and Fearless Champion.

Take a look.

If you would like to help make wishes like Yosi’s come true, visit wishesneedyou.org or call the Make-A-Wish office at 806-785-9474.

​Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage. ​

https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/​