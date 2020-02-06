Breaking News
Wish Wednesday: Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes helps make a Texas kid’s wish come true

News

WALT DISNEY WORLD, Florida — We all know that Patrick Mahomes is now a world champion, winning the Super Bowl on Sunday and winning the MVP award.

He celebrated that big win by going to Disney World with a wish kid from Texas.

Their fun started with a Celebration Parade down Main Street.

And then Mahomes and 10-year-old wish kid Nathaniel enjoyed some rides, including the new Star Wars ride.

Disney Parks donated $1 million to Make-A-Wish in Mahomes honor.

Disney Park Chairman Bob Chapek joined NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Mahomes, Nathaniel, Mickey and Minnie and Make-A-Wish President American President and CEO Richard K. Davis for that big donation announcement this week.

Together, Disney and Make-A-Wish have granted more than 140,000 wishes to children facing serious illnesses all around the world.

Nathaniel and 17 other wish kids also got the chance to go to the Super Bowl as their wish.

If you want to help make wishes come true for South Plains kids, give Make-A-Wish a call at (806) 785-9474.

