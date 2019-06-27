Wish Wednesday: A four wheeler surprise for Jeffrey

Jeffrey Marinelarena has a passion for adventure. So, there was only one thing he wanted for his wish.

“I really wanted something I could do outdoors with my family,” he said.

So, the Make-A-Wish Foundation surprised him with a brand new Polaris RZR, a four-wheel off-road vehicle.

“I came in just thinking I was going to get shown around to see all the collections they had,” he said. “When I came around the corner apparently my wish got granted, I didn’t realize.”

Marinelarena, 17, was diagnosed with cancer two years ago, and his dad remembers exactly when his son told him something wasn’t right.

“I came home from work he told me ‘dad I think something’s wrong,'” said Manuel Marinelarena. “Immediately we went to the hospital.”

While the new RZR and wish were really exciting, it isn’t the only thing friends and family are celebrating.

“I became cancer free February 12th of 2018,” Jeffrey Marinelarena said.

With the good news about his cancer and a new RZR, it is the perfect time for an outdoor adventure.

“Jeffrey’s getting a 2019 Polaris RZR 900,” said Colby Richardson, with Family Power Sports. “It has all the features and benefits he could ever want, to have an amazing time.”

While the process has been tough on Jeffery and his family, he is looking forward to better times ahead.

“Because no matter what family and friends stick by me throughout the whole process,” Jeffrey Marinelarena said. “You find out who your true friends are during chemo. Ff course my family they’ve been there through the worst time and I want them to be there for the best time.”

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

