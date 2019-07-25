Wish Wednesday: Braelyn’s friends get to surprise her with her dream trip to Disney

LUBBOCK, Texas — Braelyn Rodriguez, 3, also known as Elsa, is about to learn her dream is coming true.

“Never did we ever think our kid would be with Make-A-Wish,” said Israel Rodriguez, Braelyn’s dad. “We’re here, we appreciate it.”

Her friends and classmates sat quietly and patiently, waiting to surprise her.

Braelyn was diagnosed with leukemia at 17-months-old.

“We didn’t know a whole lot about cancer,” said Ashley Martinez, Braelyn’s mom. “Especially childhood cancer. It was scary. The first month was a blur, had a lot of good support through the whole thing.”

Now, she’s nearing the end of treatment and her smile and good attitude have never wavered.

“Maintenance which is the last phase, only gets chemo once a month, pill form end of treatment,” Martinez said. “She keeps us positive.”

Now its time to find out, she’s going to Disney World!

“She’s excited,” Martinez said. “I don’t think she knows what Disney World is just yet, but she knows Minnie Mouse is going to be there.”

If you’d like to get involved with the Make-A-Wish Foundation just give them a call at 806-785-9474.

Wish Wednesday is sponsored by Michael Postar’s Affordable Storage.

https://affordablestoragelubbock.com/community/