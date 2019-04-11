Wish Wednesday: Waltzing for Wishes Gala

It’s that time of year again, as the Make-A-Wish Foundation gets ready for it’s annual gala where volunteers are getting ready to take the dance floor.

Kaitlyn Moseley, a professional ballroom dancer, said she has the job of teaching attorney Ryne Hutcheson all the dance moves.

“Our solo dance is a Cha Cha.” Moseley said.

“It has been a ton of fun. It’s steep learning curve.” said Ryne Hutcheson, Celebrity Dancer.

The last time Hutcheson took dance lessons was nearly three years ago, on one of the most important days of his life, he said.

“When my wife and I got married, we took dance classes for our wedding,” Hutcheson said. “That was only a three week crash course.”

During last year’s event, she decided he needed to suit up and put the dancing shoes on again once more.

“My wife usually goes to the event with me,” Hutcheson said. “Last year her and my boss got together and decided I should be a dancer.”

This time the lessons are much more intense with six months of training. All to help raise money for the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

“As the years have gone by and progressed it’s really become something that we’ve taken in,” Hutcheson said.

He’ll be competing with seven other celebrities, working to raise thousands to help send kids’ dreams come true.

“It’s been a great time. The Make-A-Wish Foundation is awesome,” Hutcheson said. “The starlight dancers are amazing kids and we couldn’t be more happy to support them.”

When Moseley heard about the cause and competition, nothing could stop her from getting involved.

“When I found out what I do on a daily basis can help these kids, I was like yeah, lets do it,” Moseley said.

The dance partners said no nerves here for them when they take the dance floor in front of hundreds in a few weeks.

If you’d like to go to the gala, it’s April 27th and there are 12 tables still available. Just give Jessie a call at 806-416-5582.

Or click here to get your tickets.