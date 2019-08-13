Wolfforth PD says one man killed — struck by dump truck

A makeshift memorial was set up for the crew member who was killed. (Photo: Nexstar Staff)

WOLFFORTH, Texas — On Tuesday, the Wolfforth Police Department responded to a crash involving a pedestrian and a car in the 500 block of the west bound frontage road of US Highway 62/82 around 9:30 a.m.

According to a WPD statement, the pedestrian, Devon Dominguez, 21, was transported to University Medical Center with serious injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital.

A makeshift memorial was created on the side of the road for Dominguez.

The following is the full press release from WPD:

On Tuesday August 13, 2019 at about 9:30 AM first responders with the Wolfforth Police Department and Wolfforth EMS responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian accident in the 500 block of the West bound frontage road of US Hwy 62/82.

Upon Arrival first responders located the vehicle and pedestrian in the west bound lane of the Frontage road. The pedestrian was found with severe injuries and was transported to UMC by EMS. He was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

Preliminary investigation reveals that at the time of the accident workers with Cox Paving of Texas were working on a road resurfacing project on the frontage road. The pedestrian that was struck was a worker with Cox Paving of Texas and was struck by a dump truck being operated by an employee of Cox Paving of Texas. Preliminary investigation reveals that the pedestrian crossed behind the dump truck as it was backing up on the frontage road and that he was struck and run over by the truck.

The pedestrian was identified as Devon Dominguez, age 21, of Hondo, Texas.

The driver of the truck was identified as Benito Pena, age 49, of Hondo, Texas.

The crash is still under investigation at this time.