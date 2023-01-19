CLOVIS, N.M — The Clovis Police Department said a suspect was in custody and charged with second-degree murder after a 68-year-old woman died from a stab wound to her neck on Wednesday night.

According to CPD, a man called police around 9:25 p.m. and said his wife was bleeding and possibly had been stabbed. Police said the woman was taken to Plains Regional Medical Center and later pronounced deceased.

“The name of the victim and suspect in this case will be released at a later time,” CPD said in a press release.

Police said the investigation was ongoing. Anyone with information was asked to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was activated and is currently investigating this homicide. A suspect has been taken into custody and arrested on the charge of 2nd-degree murder. The name of the victim and suspect in this case will be released at a later time.

This is still an active investigation and if you have any information related to this homicide, you are urged to contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921. The Clovis Police Department also would like to remind you that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.