LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman arrested and accused of intoxication manslaughter in the death of a 63-year-old Timothy Lee Harr asked for her bail to be reduced on Tuesday, according to court records.

Stephanie Fair, 23, was taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center after the October 14 crash. Her bond was set at $85,000.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said Fair was eastbound in a pickup truck on FM 2641 when her vehicle struck and killed Harr, who was inflating a tractor tire while stopped facing westbound.

A warrant accused Fair of being “very unsteady on her feet,” after the crash.

The motion asked for the bail to be reduced because it is, “excessive, oppressive and beyond the financial means” of Fair, according to court documents.

The motion requested for the court to hold an hearing to go over evidence and reduce the bond so Fair would have an opportunity to be released pending trial.