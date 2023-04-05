LUBBOCK, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety said Margarita Martinez-Rodriguez, 61, of Slaton lost her life in a crash late Tuesday morning in Lubbock County.

DPS said its preliminary investigation revealed that a Ford Expedition, driven by Lisa Meurer Hatchett, 60 of New Home and a Chevrolet Aveo, driven by Santos Mendez, 76, of Slaton, were both eastbound on Farm to Market Road 41 southeast of Lubbock.

The Expedition was behind the Aveo. During the collision, the Aveo was “traveling under the posted speed limit of 75 mph,” DPS said. The Expedition driver “closed the distance” with the Aveo and tried to avoid a collision by steering to the left.

DPS said the Expedition driver “failed to control speed” and collided with the rear of the Aveo. Martinez-Rodriguez was a passenger in the Aveo.

Mendez and two other people suffered moderate injuries, DPS said. They were identified as Elias Caballero-Martinez, 77, of Slaton and Seth Lopez, 51, of Wilson.

DPS said there were high winds at the time.