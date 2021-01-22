Woman arrested for death of her passenger, East Lubbock crash Thursday morning

Image of Estella Ybarra Luna from Lubbock County Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Estella Ybarra Luna, 37, of Lubbock was charged with intoxication manslaughter for the death of Dava Delora Lynn Gore, 24. Luna posted a $25,000 bond and was released from jail on Thursday night.

Police said Luna was driving an SUV in the 2600 block of East 50th Street Thursday morning just after 2:30 a.m. when she lost control.

2600 block of East 50th Street (Nexstar/Staff)

Police said, “The SUV lost control and began to veer to the south curb of the street, struck the curb and came to a stop off the roadway.”

“At some point, the front right passenger door opened and the passenger was ejected,” police said. She later died at University Medical Center, police said.

Police issued a statement, but a police report and court records are not yet available. In addition to intoxication manslaughter, a second-degree felony, Luna was charged with speeding 15 miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

