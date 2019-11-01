Woman caught in Lubbock with meth, faces possible life in prison

Image of Leanne Garza from Lubbock Co. Detention Center

LUBBOCK, Texas — Leanne Garza, 33, of Rio Grand City accepted a plea agreement on Thursday for possession with intent to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine.

In November 2018, the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) office in Lubbock got a tip from a DEA agent working on a case in the Rio Grande Valley. The Lubbock DEA was told a package was sent to Lubbock via priority mail which contained two pounds of methamphetamine.

“The USPS Inspector opened the package and located three white crystal packages concealed inside cereal boxes and a stuffed animal,” court documents said.

Court records said Garza and Lazaro Eden Flores showed up at the Post Office at 411 Avenue L to pick up the package. Garza went in while Flores stayed in a car outside.

A postal inspector told Garza that he suspected there were narcotics in the package, and he asked Garza for her consent to search the package. She agreed.

According to court records, Garza told the inspector that her boyfriend told her to pick up the package. Shortly after that she broke down in tears and asked for a lawyer.

Police tried to make contact with Flores but he drove away from the Post Office. Police initiated a traffic stop.

“Flores advised he was a major in the Texas Chicano Brotherhood criminal street gang,” court records said. “Flores claimed to know nothing about the package and refused consent for officers to search his phone.”

Both Flores and Garza were arrested.

The package was tested and showed to be 99 percent pure methamphetamine. Court records said it was 776.8 grams of net weight with 769 grams of actual weight.

If the deal with Garza is accepted by a judge, then she will be sentenced at a later date prison time between 10 years and life.

The case against Flores was still pending as of Friday.

