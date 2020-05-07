Woman caught washing checks; it will cost her some prison time

LUBBOCK, Texas — Montana Lee Hamersly, 26, of Crosbyton accepted a plea deal this week for possession of stolen mail. She pleaded guilty via video teleconference in federal court on Tuesday.

Court records said Lubbock Police were tipped off that individuals in the 300 block of East Rice Street broke into mailboxes and stole people’s mail. Police obtained a search warrant the same day.

Police found Hamersley and another person in the home with stolen mail. The other person was not identified by name in the court records. Court records said among the stolen mail was a check from a sports bar that had been deposited into the big blue mailbox at 702 West Loop 289.

Court records said Hamersley admitted she “washed” checks. Washing in this case means removing the name of actual payee and replacing the name so she could be the one to cash the check.

Hamersley will be sentenced at a later date to no more than 5 years in federal prison.