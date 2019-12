LUBBOCK, Texas — Emergency crews responded to a crash along Highway 114 near Reese Center Thursday morning. Officials said a 42-year-old woman left Lubbock and was headed back home to Levelland at about 3:00 a.m. Her vehicle veered off the road.

The vehicle was discovered at about 7:45 a.m. in a field. The woman was found to have life-threatening injuries and taken to University Medical Center.

Officials at the scene said driver fatigue might have been an issue leading up to the crash.