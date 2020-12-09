Woman describes moment when she accidentally shot and killed man in Central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman told Lubbock Police she accidentally shot and killed her boyfriend during an argument.

Kaitlin Bliss Ehrhart, 25, of Lubbock was held Wednesday in the Lubbock County Detention Center for manslaughter. An arrest warrant said she admitted she was careless in handling a gun.

The warrant also said after the shot hit Nathaniel Bloedel in the forehead, she called a relative in South Texas who told her to call 9-1-1. She then called 9-1-1.

Driver license records indicated Ehrhart at some point lived in Galveston.

The following is the full text of the sworn affidavit in the arrest warrant:

On 12-9-20, The Lubbock Police Department responded to a 911 call at 5301 11th Street, Apartment 158, also known as the Somerset Square Apartments, Lubbock, TX. Kaitlin Ehrhart called 911 and reported that she had accidentally shot her boyfriend. When officers arrived, they located Ehrhart standing outside. Ehrhart’s boyfriend was located in an upstairs bedroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. The boyfriend was identified as Nathaniel Bloedel. EMS personnel arrived on scene and pronounced Bloedel deceased.

Ehrhart was brought to the Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit Office voluntarily for an interview. Ehrhart was fully aware that she was not in custody and was there voluntarily and not in custody. Ehrhart gave a video recorded sworn statement. Ehrhart stated they had been arguing about a recent breakup. During this argument, Bloedel was in possession of a firearm that belonged to Ehrhart. Ehrhart stated she took the gun away from Bloedel. She stated she swung the firearm in an upward direction which passed up his torso. She stated the gun fired as she did this. She stated Bloedel immediately fell to the floor and she observed a gunshot wound to his forehead. Ehrhart called a relative in south Texas to tell them what had happened. That relative advised her to hang up and call 911. Ehrhart then called 911. Ehrhart stated she has received safety training and instruction on how to handle a firearm safely.

Ehrhart agreed with investigators she was reckless in handling the firearm. Ehrhart was reckless in handling a firearm, the firearm was discharged and caused the death of Bloedel.