The following is a press release from the Clovis Police Department:

Clovis, NM – March 23, 2022 – On Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at about 2145 hours, Officers with the Clovis Police Department were dispatched to 201 N Main Street for a report of shots fired. On arrival to the apartments located across the street from the old Hotel Clovis, Officers located a deceased female inside an apartment.

The 9th Judicial District Major Crimes Unit was requested for assistance and an investigation is active into this homicide.

Members of the Major Crimes Unit with the Clovis Police Department’s Patrol Division and Special Operations Unit are currently working to identify any witnesses and person(s) involved with this crime.

The name of the victim is not being released until notifications of the family can be made. Additional information will be provided in an update at a later time.

The Clovis Police Department requests that any person having information related to this incident contact the Clovis Police Department at 575-769-1921.

The Clovis Police Department also would like to remind you, that information can be provided anonymously by using the Clovis Police Department’s tip411 program which can be accessed by going to www.police.cityofclovis.org. Furthermore, anonymous tips can also be provided to the Curry County Crime Stoppers at 575-763-7000.

