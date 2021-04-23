Woman found dead after travel trailer fire south of Lubbock, but no positive ID yet

LUBBOCK, Texas — The investigation continued Friday after a body was found in the charred remains of a travel trailer just south of Lubbock city limits on Avenue L. Woodrow volunteer firefighters responded Thursday about 6:00 a.m. to 1102 Private Road 7355 #5.

They then called for assistance from the Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office who in turn asked for help from the office of State Fire Marshal.

Officials still did not have a positive ID on the body as of late Friday morning, according to LCSO. LCSO was able to say the body was an adult female. Family members identified the victim on Thursday as Jacque Lowe.

The cause of the fire was not yet determined.

EverythingLubbock.com asked if the fire was the cause of death. LCSO said the question is still under investigation.