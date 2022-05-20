LUBBOCK, Texas — Cindi Rawlins Baker, 63, was arrested Wednesday in Lubbock for murder. Baker, age 61 at the time, was initially charged with aggravated assault in Clay County for the stabbing death of her husband, James Baker, 52, in Charlie, Texas.

On November 19, 2019, a woman told authorities her mother stabbed her father. According to an official statement, officers responded and found Baker dead from a single stab wound to the chest.

Cindi told deputies, according to texomashomepage.com, James grabbed a knife, so she took the knife. However, another family member was quoted as saying Cindi stabbed James while he was asleep.

A police report on the arrest in Lubbock was not yet available as of Friday. Online jail records said Baker was arrested in an apartment in the 1800 block of 16th Street.

Related Stories:

Baker was able to post bond after the aggravated assault charge. She was then indicted in 2020 for the higher charge of murder.

EverythingLubbock.com reached out to the office of 97th District Attorney for more information.